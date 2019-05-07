Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Health officials say NYC measles cases reach 466
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 6:57 pm EDT
NEW YORK — The number of measles cases in New York City has reached 466 since the outbreak began in October.
The city’s health department said Tuesday that 43 new cases were recorded since it last reported figures in April.
The new cases include two public school students who do not identify as members of the Orthodox Jewish community, but had religious exemptions that allowed them to attend school without being vaccinated.
Health officials said the children, who live in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn, did not attend school while infectious.
Orthodox Jewish communities in the Williamsburg and Borough Park sections of Brooklyn account for most measles cases in the city.
Health officials say 84 individuals in Williamsburg have received summonses subject to fines for not complying with a mandatory vaccination order.
