Group warns it will legally challenge pregnancy centre bill
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 7:39 pm EDT
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national group that successfully challenged laws in California, Hawaii and Illinois regulating pregnancy crisis centres is warning Connecticut lawmakers it will work to overturn any law that clamps down on alleged deceptive advertising practices at these facilities.
Anne O’Connor, vice-president of the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, urged legislators Tuesday to oppose legislation awaiting action in the House of Representatives, saying “states should consider the potential cost” of defending “such pro-abortion policies” in court.
Democratic House Majority Leader Matt Ritter of Hartford says he hopes the House will vote on it this week. He says the legislation is different from the California law struck down last June by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Proponents claim the centres mislead patients about the services they provide. The centres disagree.