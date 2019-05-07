Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Green party win shows Canadians 'preoccupied' by climate change: Trudeau
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2019 9:45 am EDT
Green Party's Paul Manly celebrates with his family from (left to right), his mother Eva and father Jim, daughter Aven and wife Samantha after results come in for the Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection at the Cavallotti Lodge in Nanaimo, B.C., on Monday, May 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a B.C. byelection win for the Green party shows Canadians are “preoccupied” by climate change.
Trudeau says it will be really important for Canadians to pick a government in the upcoming federal election that is committed to “climate action,” adding his party will be making this point during the fall campaign.
Last night, voters in the federal riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith elected Paul Manly of the Green party as their new MP, taking the seat away from the NDP and leaving the Liberals a distant fourth.
Manly called the victory a “historic” win, saying people want to see action on climate change.
He will be the second Green party member in Parliament, along with leader Elizabeth May.
The byelection was prompted by the departure of the NDP’s Sheila Malcolmson, who quit to become a provincial politician in B.C.