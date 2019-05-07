Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Saskatchewan finance minister advising Alberta government on fiscal plan
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2019 1:49 pm EDT
Governor General David Johnston invests Janice MacKinnon of Saskatoon, Sask., into the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 7, 2014. Former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon is heading a panel of experts looking into Alberta's finances. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
EDMONTON — A former NDP finance minister from Saskatchewan is heading a panel of experts looking into Alberta’s finances.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says Janice MacKinnon will chair the group and come up with a plan by mid-August to get the province out of deficit.
He says the panel’s advice will help the government balance the budget, without raising taxes, by 2022-23.
The group’s recommendations will also help make up the budget in the fall.
Kenney’s United Conservatives defeated Rachel Notley’s NDP in last month’s provincial election.
MacKinnon was finance minister under Saskatchewan NDP Premier Roy Romanow and went on to advise several other governments on their fiscal plans.