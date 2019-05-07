Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fischer addresses governor's proposed constitutional changes
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 8:43 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — The last surviving delegate to the Alaska constitutional Convention says he was “appalled” by a proposed change to the constitution he says would place limits on taxation.
Vic Fischer testified before a state House committee Tuesday. He says a constitutional change proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy would undermine an existing constitutional principle stating that the power of taxation shall never be surrendered.
Dunleavy has proposed a constitutional amendment that would give voters a say on any new or increased taxes and give the Legislature a say on any voter-approved initiative establishing a state tax or raising an existing tax. Dunleavy has cast this and other proposed constitutional changes as part of a fiscal plan.
The measures need two-thirds support in each the House and Senate to be placed before voters.
The Associated Press
