Eagle with 8-foot wing span crashes into Alaska home

KODIAK, Alaska — Everyone’s had uninvited guests unexpectedly crash at the house, but an eagle took such a scenario to new heights in Kodiak.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports an eagle had grabbed a piece of freezer-burned halibut that someone had thrown out. The bird misjudged its climb up a cliff with the 4-pound piece of fish while being likely being chased by another eagle.

The wrong trajectory led the eagle to smash through a front window of Stacy Studebaker’s home Saturday.

Studebaker said the eagle was frantically trying to get out of the house by scratching and pecking at another window.

The bird and its 8-foot wingspan did more damage in the kitchen and dining room before Studebaker and a neighbour were able to coax the eagle out of the house.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com

The Associated Press