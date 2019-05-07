Congressman's ex-aide says she was fired for being pregnant

AUSTIN, Texas — A former senior aide to U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Democrat that claims she was wrongly fired for being pregnant.

Kristie Small filed the federal suit in Washington D.C. on Monday against Cuellar. Small had served as the congressman’s deputy chief of staff and later as his acting chief of staff last year.

Small initially filled a similar complaint with a special congressional office last October. The lawsuit argues Cuellar’s firing of Small constituted both sex and pregnancy discrimination in violation of the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995.

Cuellar spokeswoman Olya Voytovich says the congressman’s office adamantly denies Small’s firing was based on her gender or pregnancy.

Attorneys representing Small did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

