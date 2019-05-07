Chinese researchers try brain implants to treat drug addicts

SHANGHAI — Clinical trials in China using deep brain stimulation or DBS may hold the key to treating drug users, literally with the flip of a switch.

China is emerging as a hub for this research as Western attempts to push forward with human trials have foundered.

The surgery has long been used to treat a number of illnesses such as Parkinson’s disease. Critics say using the electronic brain implants for drug addiction, while promising, is risky.

But suffering wrought by the opioid crisis is changing that view. A new human trial of deep brain stimulation for opioid addicts in West Virginia could start as early as June.

Erika Kinetz, The Associated Press









