China confirms economy czar going to Washington for talks

BEIJING — China’s government has confirmed its economy czar will go to Washington as scheduled this week for trade negotiations despite President Donald Trump’s threat of new tariff hikes in a fight over Beijing’s technology ambitions.

Tuesday’s announcement indicated Beijing decided to go ahead with high-level negotiations despite fears it might cancel or downgrade the talks to show frustration with Trump’s surprise threat.

Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington on Thursday and Friday for the 11th round of talks on the tariff war, the Commerce Ministry said. It said he would meet his American counterparts, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The Associated Press