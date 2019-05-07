Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
How to stop a hate crime before it starts
by Rogers Media
Last Updated May 7, 2019 at 6:26 am EDT
Last Updated May 7, 2019 at 6:26 am EDT
A teen girl in the subway. GETTY IMAGES.
Street harassment, confrontations and hate crimes are on the rise. We have the numbers and we see viral videos of these incidents every day. If you walk the streets or ride transit or shop in your city, there’s a decent chance that if you’re not a victim yourself, you’ll be near an incident when it happens. So if it does, how can you intervene? What actually works?
We asked this question in our office, and none of us had a good answer. If we see someone being victimized, we want to help, but often we don’t know where to start. Or it happens too fast for us to step in. Or it feels too dangerous. Or we’re in a professional situation and we don’t know what speaking up might cost us. None of those things are excuses, but they’re all thoughts that can prevent action. We wanted the tools to take action, and we wanted to make sure you had them, too.
GUEST: Shakil Choudhury, co-founder Anima Leadership, author, Deep Diversity: Overcoming Us Vs. Them
http://media.blubrry.com/thebigstory/p/radio.pmd.rogersdigitalmedia.com/podcasts/thebigstory/tbs_05072019.mp3
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
iTunes or Google Play.
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
