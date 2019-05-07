Loading articles...

Big Lake man charged in Wasilla woman's disappearance, death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Palmer grand jury has indicted a Big Lake man on a first-degree murder count in the death of a Wasilla woman whose remains were found last month.

Alaska State Troopers say 24-year-old Adam Drew is also charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping and weapons misconduct in the death of 57-year-old Dolly Hampton.

The indictment was handed down Friday.

Hampton’s family reported her missing Dec. 6. She had last been seen in the Wasilla area.

Troopers on April 3 recovered human remains in a remote area near Big Lake. The state medical examiner determined that they belonged to Hampton and that she was a homicide victim.

Drew has been jailed on unrelated charges since Jan. 3.

He will be arraigned Wednesday.

The Associated Press

