Big Lake man charged in Wasilla woman's disappearance, death
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 8:10 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Palmer grand jury has indicted a Big Lake man on a first-degree murder count in the death of a Wasilla woman whose remains were found last month.
Alaska State Troopers say 24-year-old Adam Drew is also charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping and weapons misconduct in the death of 57-year-old Dolly Hampton.
The indictment was handed down Friday.
Hampton’s family reported her missing Dec. 6. She had last been seen in the Wasilla area.
Troopers on April 3 recovered human remains in a remote area near Big Lake. The state medical examiner determined that they belonged to Hampton and that she was a homicide victim.
Drew has been jailed on unrelated charges since Jan. 3.
He will be arraigned Wednesday.
The Associated Press
