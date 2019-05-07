Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Banks won't take sides in Trump subpoena fight
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 5:06 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Two banks that have done business with Donald Trump say they aren’t taking sides in a fight between the president and House Democrats over access to his financial records.
Lawyers for Deutsche Bank and Capital One filed letters in court Tuesday stating that they won’t take a position in Trump’s lawsuit seeking to block them from responding to Congressional subpoenas.
Deutsche Bank’s lawyer said the dispute is between Trump and Congress — not the banks.
A hearing is scheduled for May 22.
Lawyers for House Democrats have agreed to let the banks delay their response to the subpoenas until after there’s a ruling.
Trump wants the banks barred from responding to subpoenas from two House committees that have demanded records as part of investigations into the Republican’s private business dealings.
The Associated Press
