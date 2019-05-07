Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Airstrikes in rebel-held northwestern Syria kill 4
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 6:22 am EDT
BEIRUT — Opposition activists say government forces have intensified their bombardment of rebel-held towns and villages in northwestern Syria, striking a market where four people were killed.
The new wave of violence that began on April 30 is the worst since September, when Russia and Turkey brokered a cease-fire that averted a government offensive on Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold.
Opposition-linked first responders, known as the White Helmets, say warplanes bombed a market in the village of Ras el-Ain on Tuesday, killing four people and wounding 20. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported airstrikes and shelling on Idlib and northern rebel-held parts of Hama province.
The latest wave of violence was triggered by attacks by al-Qaida-linked militants that killed dozens of troops.