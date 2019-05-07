2 men charged after teen fatally stabbed in Scarborough

Two men are under arrest after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Scarborough on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road just after 12:15 p.m.

Officers found 17-year-old Brendon Bowler suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Emmett Carew, 18, and Cheddi Itwaroo, 20, of Toronto, were arrested at the scene and each face a charge of second-degree murder.

Early reports indicate the stabbing occurred during a fight between two groups of people.

Police continue to investigate.