Victim identified in prom after-party fatal shooting in York Region

York police have identified the victim in last Friday’s shooting at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee, 18, of Vaughan was killed last week at a Airbnb rented out on Bloomington Road.

Police were called to the party just after 4 a.m. and found Wadee suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit is investigating the shooting and have interviewed many of the hundreds of people who attended the party. They are still looking to speak with any witnesses who have yet to contact police.

No charges have been laid in the investigation.

Two teenagers were arrested nearby around 4:30 a.m. Friday on weapons charges after they were found hiding in the bushes. A handgun was also recovered.

The 16- and 17-year-old are each facing multiple charges and police are investigating whether there is any connection between the two incidents.