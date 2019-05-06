Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Victim identified in prom after-party fatal shooting in York Region
by News Staff
Posted May 6, 2019 12:07 pm EDT
Last Updated May 6, 2019 at 12:08 pm EDT
York regional police near the scene of a fatal shooting at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stoufville on May 3, 2019. CITYNEWS
York police have identified the victim in
last Friday’s shooting at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee, 18, of Vaughan was killed last week at a Airbnb rented out on Bloomington Road.
Police were called to the party just after 4 a.m. and found Wadee suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit is investigating the shooting and have interviewed many of the hundreds of people who attended the party. They are still looking to speak with any witnesses who have yet to contact police.
No charges have been laid in the investigation.
Two teenagers were arrested nearby around 4:30 a.m. Friday on weapons charges after they were found hiding in the bushes. A handgun was also recovered.
The 16- and 17-year-old are each facing multiple charges and police are investigating whether there is any connection between the two incidents.
