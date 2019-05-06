Loading articles...

Toronto home sales jump higher in April, average price up from year ago

A home for sale is shown in Beckwith, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in March fell compared with a year ago while the average sale price also moved lower.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in April climbed nearly 17 per cent higher compared with a year ago.

The board says 9,042 homes were sold last month compared with 7,744 in April 2018.

The increase came as the average price rose to $820,148 for the month compared with $804,926 in the same month last year.

New listings for April were up eight per cent compared with a year ago.

On a preliminary seasonally adjusted basis, the board says April sales were up 11.3 per cent compared with March this year.

