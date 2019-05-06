Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto home sales jump higher in April, average price up from year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2019 7:21 am EDT
A home for sale is shown in Beckwith, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in March fell compared with a year ago while the average sale price also moved lower.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in April climbed nearly 17 per cent higher compared with a year ago.
The board says 9,042 homes were sold last month compared with 7,744 in April 2018.
The increase came as the average price rose to $820,148 for the month compared with $804,926 in the same month last year.
New listings for April were up eight per cent compared with a year ago.
On a preliminary seasonally adjusted basis, the board says April sales were up 11.3 per cent compared with March this year.
That’s right and they will go right through the roof until the entire world collapses whish is soon. So don’t worry, be HAPPY and get out there and spend, spend, spend, and live in your world of insanity.