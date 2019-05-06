Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Savile Row's Ozwald Boateng debuts womenswear in Harlem
by Leanne Italie, The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2019 12:49 am EDT
Actor Jessie Williams and Taylour Paige attend the Ozwald Boateng fashion show at the Apollo Theater on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK — Ozwald Boateng, the one-time wunderkind of London’s Savile Row, the bespoke tailor to the stars, filled the historic Apollo Theater to its rafters for a Harlem fashion show.
The Londoner of Ghanaian descent came to New York on Sunday night in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance as he launched his first womenswear collection after 30-plus years in the men’s suiting game.
Fresh off dressing Idris Elba for his Marrakesh wedding, with Elba and wife, Sabrina Dhowre, in the front row, Boateng treated his guests Sunday night to an explosion of colour and African-inspired prints and textures, some done in modern twists on traditional British tailoring.
Longtime Boateng friend Elba was on the front row with his new wife.