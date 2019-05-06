Savile Row's Ozwald Boateng debuts womenswear in Harlem

NEW YORK — Ozwald Boateng, the one-time wunderkind of London’s Savile Row, the bespoke tailor to the stars, filled the historic Apollo Theater to its rafters for a Harlem fashion show.

The Londoner of Ghanaian descent came to New York on Sunday night in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance as he launched his first womenswear collection after 30-plus years in the men’s suiting game.

Fresh off dressing Idris Elba for his Marrakesh wedding, with Elba and wife, Sabrina Dhowre, in the front row, Boateng treated his guests Sunday night to an explosion of colour and African-inspired prints and textures, some done in modern twists on traditional British tailoring.

Longtime Boateng friend Elba was on the front row with his new wife.

