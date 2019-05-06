Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces

AUSTIN, Texas — Cellphone video Sandra Bland took during a confrontational 2015 traffic stop in Texas shows for the first time her perspective as a state trooper draws a stun gun and points it at close range while ordering her out of her car.

The 28-year-old black woman from the Chicago area was found hanging in her jail cell three days after being stopped for not signalling a lane change.

Her death and dashcam video of the white trooper trying to pull her from the car became flashpoints in the debate over the treatment of blacks by police.

But a 39-second video Bland took on her cellphone during the arrest hadn’t been seen publicly until now. It was revealed by the Investigative Network, a non-profit news organization in Texas.

The Associated Press



