Police searching for missing elderly man from Brampton

Last Updated May 6, 2019 at 10:53 pm EDT

Keith Weslop, 84, has been missing since May 6, 2019. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

Peel police are searching for an elderly Brampton man missing since Monday afternoon.

Keith Heslop, 84, was last seen around 2 p.m. at his home in the Hansen Road North and Abell Drive area in Brampton.

He suffers from a medical condition that may occasionally cause him to become disoriented and police and his family are concerned for his well being.

He is described as black, five feet four, 155 pounds with a thin build, dark complexion and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball hat, grey shirt and grey pants.

Heslop is believed to be driving a 2001, four-door, black Toyota Corolla with Ontario licence plates BPFJ081.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121, ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers.

