Police release name of man found dead in Mendenhall River

JUNEAU, Alaska — Juneau police have released the name of a man found dead last month in the Mendenhall River.

Public safety manager Erann Kalwara says the dead man was 40-year-old Jeremy Christian Brinker. She says Brinker previously lived in California but police do not know his hometown.

Brinker’s body was discovered April 10. A man told police he saw a coat in the river about 15 feet (4.5 metres) from the bank.

The man waded into the water and discovered a body in the coat.

The body was wedged on a rock. Emergency responders retrieved the body.

Police in April said they did not see obvious signs of significant trauma to the man’s body. The state medical examiner planned an autopsy.

The Associated Press