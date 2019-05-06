PM Prep-Segue

IT’S A ROYAL BABY BOY!

LONDON (AP) —Congratulations are flowing in from across the U.K. after Prince Harry announced that his American wife, Meghan, had given birth to a healthy baby boy. A beaming Prince Harry announced the news to the world on Monday afternoon, declaring that he’s “incredibly proud” of his wife. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces at birth and was born at 5:26 a.m. The couple’s Instagram account said: “It’s a boy! Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to announce the birth of their child.” The infant is seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild. Harry said he was ecstatic about the birth of their first child and promised that more details — such as the baby’s name — will be shared in the coming days. The child will be eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan and Harry want to go through the application process. The couple recently moved from central London to a secluded house known as Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle, 25 miles west of London providing more privacy as they raise their first child.

WHAT, WHAT? IS THAT A MODERN DAY COFFEE CUP IN THE GAME OF THRONES?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” fans got a taste of the modern world as the fictional series winds down to its final episodes. Eagle-eyed viewers Sunday spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns. Daenerys and Jon did not react to the out of place cup. It’s not clear where the coffee cup came from. But some viewers who took to Twitter concluded it was from Starbucks. Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe. HBO has not responded to an email seeking comment.

ALEX TREBEK WINS AT DAYTIME EMMYS

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Trebek summoned his inner Sally Field as he accepted his Emmy for outstanding game show host last night. The longtime “Jeopardy!” quizmaster acknowledged he feared winning this year’s award — because it came so soon after he revealed he had advanced pancreatic cancer. Trebek said he didn’t want sympathy votes. But he also noted that last year, he was nominated after he disclosed he had surgery to remove life-threatening blood clots from his brain. He says that should have gotten him some sympathy — but he still lost. So, Trebek says, he figures he can accept the honour as a way of Emmy voters telling him, “you like me” — and that they value his work.

KRISTOFF ST. JOHN REMEMBERED AT DAYTIME EMMYS

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Trebek’s emotional remarks weren’t the only source of drama at the Daytime Emmys last night. It was also a time to remember Kristoff St. John, the long-running cast member of “The Young and the Restless” — who died in February. The final award of the night was for outstanding drama series — and it went to St. John’s show. Presenting the award was St. John’s former cast-mate Shemar Moore. He called his friend and former colleague the “most iconic” African-American actor in soap-opera history.

JUDGE JUDY GIVEN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT HONOR AT DAYTIME EMMYS

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Anyone who has watched “Judge Judy” knows Judith Sheindlin doesn’t take any mess from anyone. And to hear her tell it, that isn’t something new. She says on her first day in law school, a professor chastised her for taking the seat of a male student who needed to provide for his family. Sheindlin didn’t say what she told the professor — but said the moral of the story was that you “challenge a girl from Brooklyn at your own peril.” Presenting the lifetime honour Emmy to Judge Judy was Amy Poehler, who declared herself the TV jurist’s biggest fan. Shiendlin said after her intro that Poehler is now her “new BFF.”

BOX OFFICE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The rise of the new “Avengers” movie means it’s the endgame for some long-held movie records. The Marvel film has already surpassed the $2 billion mark in ticket sales. That bumps it ahead of “Titanic” as the second highest-grossing movie worldwide. Next on the list is “Avatar,” which had $2.8 billion in ticket sales. And that mark is a lock to fall when next week’s tally arrives. For the record, this past weekend “Avengers: Endgame” took in $145.8 million from North American theatres — and another $282.2 million internationally, increasing its worldwide haul to $2.2 billion.

BOX OFFICE – RUNNER-UPS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — These days movies, being shown at the multiplex are like weeds in a yard full of blooming azaleas — basically ignored while people fawn over the flowers. Finishing second is “Intruder,” with $11 million in ticket sales. After that, it’s “Long Shot,” with $10 million. Following that is “Uglydolls.” It took in $8.5 million dollars, good for a fourth-place finish.

FUNERAL FOR JOHN SINGLETON SET FOR TODAY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There will eventually be a public farewell for movie director John Singleton. But the one held today is just for close friends and family. A rep for the family describes today’s event as small and private. No immediate word on the date for the public tribute to the man who directed “Boyz N the Hood” and other movies that delved into the African-American experience in this country. Singleton died last week, after suffering a stroke. He was 51.

DIANA ROSS RILED UP OVER PAT-DOWN

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Diana Ross says when she performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival over the weekend, she was treated like “royalty.” But she says at the airport she was “treated like “sh–.” The Motown legend says she felt her pat-down by TSA agents felt more like a feel-up. Once she got home, she tweeted that she felt “violated” by an airport screener. She says she can “still feel her hands” between her legs, front and back. A TSA rep says the agency has looked at the video — and that nothing seems out of the way. But the investigation into the incident continues.

SPINDERELLA NO LONGER WITH SALT-N-PEPA

UNDATED (AP) — There’s apparently one less ingredient to Salt-N-Pepa. Spinderella says she has been fired from the long-running female rap group. She announced on Instagram that she got an email letting her know she was gone. Spinderella says she was expecting the group would make her dismissal public — but that hasn’t happened.

ADAM SANDLER PAYS TRIBUTE TO CHRIS FARLEY ON SNL

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Sandler says he wishes that he and Chris Farley were on an airplane, heading off to shoot “GrownUps 3.” But it’s just a dream, with Farley being dead for nearly 20 years now. Sandler did a musical tribute to his former “Saturday Night Live” cast member when he hosted the show this weekend. It was the first time Sandler had returned to host the program since leaving.

NAME OF ACTRESS FROM “BIRTH OF A NATION” REMOVED FROM OHIO CAMPUS Theatre

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — It’s considered one of the most racist movies ever made. And now officials at Bowling Green State University in Ohio say they will remove the name of an actress in “The Birth of a Nation” from an on-campus theatre. The Blade newspaper reports school trustees voted to drop the last name of Lillian Gish from the theatre — after the Black Student Union complained. Birth of a Nation was a 1915 silent film which served as a tribute to the Ku Klux Klan — and helped revive the white supremacist group.

DAN CORDTZ – OBIT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dan Cordtz has died. He was a former economics editor and correspondent for ABC News. His daughter says he died of cancer in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was 92 years old.

‘JANE THE VIRGIN’ STAR GINA RODRIQUEZ WEDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has gotten married. The 34-year-old shared a video on Instagram of Saturday’s wedding to Joe LoCicero. Cast member Justin Baldoni sang at the service. She writes in the caption: “May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband, Joseph, I am yours forever.” The couple met in 2016 when LoCicero played a stripper on the CW series. They got engaged in the summer of 2018.

BRING ON THE CAMP, ITS THIS YEARS MET GALA THEME

NEW YORK (AP) — Stars often show up on the Met Gala red carpet looking as campy as they can. This year, that’s exactly what they’re supposed to do. The theme of the latest fashion mega-exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute is, in fact, camp. The idea was born centuries ago and is difficult to define in words but becomes clearer when you see many of the outfits on display, from a TV dinner cape emblazoned with carrots and peas to Bjork’s famous ‘swan’ dress from the Oscars.

by Oscar Wells Gabriel II

Follow Oscar Wells Gabriel II on Twitter at https://twitter.com/OWGabriel2

The Associated Press