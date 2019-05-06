Peel police ask for help in finding missing 91-year-old man

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who has been missing since Monday morning.

Police say Ettore Falcioni, 91, suffers from serious medical issues.

He is described as white, with short grey hair and is wearing a black windbreaker jacket with red or orange coloured trim and the words “Bramalea Wrestling” written on it. He speaks Italian and very little English.

He was last seen driving a 2015 Blue Honda Civic with license plate ALLJ 341.

The man’s family says he has never gone missing before and they are very concerned for his wellbeing.

If located, contact police at 905-453-3311.