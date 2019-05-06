Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Patrick J. Adams tweets royal baby well wishes to his former 'Suits' co-star
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2019 12:26 pm EDT
Footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson bring out the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in London, Monday, May 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-PA, Yui Mok
TORONTO — Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams has tweeted well wishes to his former “Suits” co-star, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on the birth of her baby boy with Prince Harry.
The Toronto native posted on Twitter today: “Just heard that the world just got heavier by seven pounds and three ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents.”
Harry announced his wife, the former Meghan Markle, gave birth to a healthy baby boy early this morning.
Adams, who had his first child with actress Troian Bellisario in October, said in his tweet that he “learned first-hand seven months ago how transformational becoming a parent is.”
He added he “couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure.”
Adams concluded the tweet with the hashtag “playdatesoon.”
Adams played Markle’s love interest in the legal drama “Suits,” which is shot in Toronto and airs on Bravo in Canada.