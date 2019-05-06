Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Paper plans hires from new acquisition; number not yet known
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2019 6:23 pm EDT
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012 file photo, free introductory copies of the Baton Rouge Advocate's new New Orleans edition, right, are seen next to copies of the New Orleans Times-Picayune at Lakeside News in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie, La. The owners of Louisiana's The Advocate newspaper have purchased The Times-Picayune in New Orleans from Advance Local Media. The Advocate announced the purchase on its website Thursday, May 2, 2019.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NEW ORLEANS — The publisher of The New Orleans Advocate says workers have begun adding desks to its newsroom and advertising area in anticipation of hiring staffers from the recently purchased Times-Picayune.
Publisher Dan Shea says The Advocate will hire journalists and other staff from The Times-Picayune. But on Monday he said it’s too soon to know how many.
The Advocate’s purchase of The Times-Picayune from Advance Local Media was announced Thursday, the same day Advance notified Louisiana’s labour department that it would lay off 161 employees effective July 2.
The Times-Picayune cut back home-delivery of a printed paper to three days a week in 2012. The Advocate publishes daily. Plans are for a daily paper carrying both newspaper names to begin publishing next month.