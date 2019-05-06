Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Modi flexes muscles in Kashmir to woo India's Hindu voters
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2019 1:34 am EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol near the India-Pakistan international border area at Gakhrial border post days after the country said it carried out "surgical strikes" against militants on the militarized frontier that divides the Kashmir region between India and Pakistan, in Akhnoor sector, about 48 kilometers from Jammu, India. In 2016, the government of Narendra Modi ordered a "surgical strike" inside the Pakistan-held portion of Kashmir by special forces against militants to avenge killings of 19 Indian soldiers who died in an audacious militant attack on a military installation in the garrison town of Uri. (AP Photo/Channi Anand, File)
SRINAGAR, India — Shortly before India’s elections began in April, New Delhi banned civilian traffic on the only major highway connecting the heart of disputed Kashmir with the rest of the country.
The government cited unspecified security threats for the twice weekly ban, but the move is indicative of the approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to the disputed Himalayan region since taking power in 2014.
Gone are the carrot-and-stick methods of previous governments that saw at least attempting to win hearts and minds in the Muslim-majority region. Modi’s government instead has given the military carte-blanche to counter resistance to Indian rule.
While unpopular in Kashmir, the campaign has resonated in much of the country, where few issues reach as broad a consensus as that Kashmir must remain a part of India.