Michael Cohen heads to prison in Trump hush-money scheme

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump ex-lawyer and fixer is due to start a three-year prison sentence Monday for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf.

Michael Cohen is expected to report to the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, a federal prison tucked in the lush countryside 70 miles (113 kilometres) northwest of New York City. A minimum-security prison camp there has become a haven for white-collar criminals including including “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland.

Cohen, who’s been disbarred, is trading plaid blazers for khaki prison garb after trying and failing in recent weeks to get his sentence delayed or reduced.

His legal team asked House Democrats last month to intercede after Cohen testified on Capitol Hill, but they were reticent to do so. Cohen’s lawyers said federal prosecutors in New York were also no help.

Michael R. Sisak And Jim Mustian, The Associated Press