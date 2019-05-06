Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Met Gala goes 'camp' for the annual A-list fashion parade
by Leanne Italie, The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2019 2:48 pm EDT
This combination photo shows, from left, actor-singer Harry Styles, tennis star Serena Williams and actress-singer Lady Gaga who will join Anna Wintour as hosts for the 71st annual Met Gala, a fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute. (AP Photo)
NEW YORK — The worlds of fashion, film, music and sports converge at the massive Met Gala on Monday night and will show off “camp” as this year’s theme.
Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles will join Anna Wintour and hundreds of other A-listers for a stride up the grand staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It’s the 71st annual Met Gala, a fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute.
The evening is inspired by the institute’s spring exhibition, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The exhibit celebrates a 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she writes: “To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it.”
Guests could top 600 this year and have likely been talking about camp for quite some time as they planned their own fashion spins on the theme.