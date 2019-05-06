Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Manslaughter charge in death of nurse hit by stray bullet
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2019 4:47 pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, accused of fatally shooting a woman bystander on Bourbon Street while fighting for a security guard’s weapon.
Police had arrested Louis Barnes on a second-degree murder charge after the shooting Feb. 24. However, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday that prosecutors found murder could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt and brought the lesser charge instead.
Friday’s bill of information also charged Barnes with attempted second-degree murder and a firearms violation. Barnes’ bond is set at $1.5 million.
The statement says 36-year-old nurse Julie Couvillon (KOO-vee-yanh) was hit in the neck by a stray bullet as the guard tried to eject Barnes from a restaurant.
Barnes’ public defender said he could not comment.
The Associated Press
