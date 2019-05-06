Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran's president names new CEO of national carrier, Iran Air
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2019 2:07 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media say President Hassan Rouhani has appointed a new chief for the national carrier, Iran Air.
The state-owned IRAN daily said on Monday that the decision to name Touraj Zanganeh the CEO of the airline was made during a Cabinet meeting on Sunday night.
Zanganeh succeeds Farzaneh Sharafbafi, who was the first female CEO of Iran Air. She is on a list of individuals under U.S. sanctions since last May.
Zanganeh was previously CEO of Meraj Air Meraj Air, an Iranian government airline that’s been on the U.S. sanctions list over suspicions of ferrying weapons and other cargo to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.
He was also an Iranian Air Force commander and was in charge of flights of high-ranking officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Associated Press
