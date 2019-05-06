Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gift-ban demonstrators head to Pennsylvania's Capitol
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2019 10:46 am EDT
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Demonstrators promising acts of civil disobedience are headed to Pennsylvania’s Capitol to protest state law that doesn’t limit how much in gifts lawmakers may accept from people seeking to influence them.
The March on Harrisburg demonstrators say they plan the action Monday after walking 110 miles (177 kilometres) from Philadelphia over the past few days.
Around two dozen members of the group were arrested two years ago in demonstrations calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a gift ban. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has banned gifts to executive branch employees under his authority.
Most other states limit how much in gifts lawmakers may accept. Lobbyists in Pennsylvania routinely dole out free meals, drinks and even tickets to expensive sporting events to lawmakers.
Gift-ban legislation has been introduced before and seen no action.
The Associated Press
