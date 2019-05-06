Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Erdogan: Turkey not seeking alternatives to ties with West
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2019 10:46 am EDT
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shake hands before a meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, May 6, 2019. Stoltenberg is in Ankara for a working visit to Turkey in the framework of the 25th anniversary of the Mediterranean Dialogue. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey’s decision to purchase Russian-made S-400 missile defence systems doesn’t mean that it is seeking “alternatives” in its relations with the West.
Erdogan spoke Monday during a NATO meeting in Ankara attended by alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
The comments came amid a deepening rift with the United States, which says the Russian missiles pose a threat to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet program of which Turkey is also a partner.
Erdogan said Turkey developing ties with “various countries and regions are not an alternative to each other,” adding his objection to “such controversies being fired up over the S-400s.”
Stoltenberg told state-run Anadolu Agency before his arrival that it was important that NATO allies purchase equipment that is compatible with each other.
