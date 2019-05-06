Loading articles...

Durham police investigating homophobic graffiti at Courtice school

Last Updated May 6, 2019 at 1:53 pm EDT

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is shown in an undated file photo. TWITTER/@DRPS

Durham police say they have launched an investigation after homophobic graffiti was found on a public school in Courtice.

Officers say the graffiti was located at the rear of S.T. Worden Public School on Sunday morning. The content of the graffiti has not been released a this time.

There are no details on any suspects at this point.

