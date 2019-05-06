Democrats challenge Trump's UN nominee on climate change

WASHINGTON — Three Democratic senators are calling on President’s Donald Trump’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to clarify that she will put U.S. interests ahead of her own financial interests when it comes to climate change.

The Democrats say Kelly Craft, who was nominated to the U.N. post last week, has invested more than $60 million in oil companies and other fossil fuel interests. Her husband, Joe Craft, is CEO of Alliance Resource Partners, one of the largest U.S. coal producers.

As U.N. ambassador, Craft would represent the United States on climate change, one of the organization’s top global priorities.

Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island urged Craft to provide “assurances” that she will avoid any conflicts of interest.

Matthew Daly, The Associated Press