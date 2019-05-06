Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CP NewsAlert: Calgary police say bodies of missing mother and daughter found
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2019 2:57 pm EDT
Aliyah Sanderson, 22-months old, and her mother Jasmine Lovett, 25, are shown in this undated handout photo. Police say a suspect in the possible homicides of a missing woman and her toddler daughter may have tried to burn evidence and are urging the public to report any unusual fires in a rugged area outside Calgary. "Through the investigation we have learned that items may have been purchased that would destroy evidence," Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said Monday. The mother and daughter have not been seen since April 16 and were reported missing a week later after they failed to show up for a family dinner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calgary Police Service
CALGARY — Police say they have found the bodies of a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter who disappeared last month.
Investigators say a suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody and charges are pending.
Aliyah Sanderson, who was 22 months old, and her mother, Jasmine Lovett, had not been seen since April 16 and were reported missing a week later after they failed to show up for a family dinner.
Officers say the bodies were found in a heavily wooded area near Grizzly Creek, located off Highway 40 in Kananaskis Country, a wilderness area on the eastern edge of the Rockies.
Police say the cause of death of both victims is not expected to be released.