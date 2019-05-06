Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Court to hear tribe's appeal in predatory loan lawsuit
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2019 12:24 pm EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit accusing a small Native American tribe in Michigan of running a predatory loan scheme.
At least five people from Virginia say they borrowed from BigPictureLoans.com after receiving an enticing loan pitch. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the lawsuit alleges that Big Picture violated Virginia’s usury laws by charging annual percentage rates in some cases of more than 600 per cent.
The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is being asked to decide whether the loan operation is an extension of the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, which is entitled to sovereign immunity from lawsuits, or whether the tribe is essentially a front for outsiders controlling and profiting from the business.
Arguments are scheduled for Tuesday.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com