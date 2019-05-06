Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cargojet breaks even in first quarter compared with a profit a year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2019 9:15 am EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Cargojet Inc. broke even for its most recent quarter compared with a profit of $4.5 million a year ago as its revenue grew by 11.3 per cent.
The company, which provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services, says the result for the quarter compared with a profit of 33 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the three months ended March 31 totalled $110.4 million, up from $99.2 million in the first three months of 2018.
The company also announced that its common and variable voting shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under a single ticker designated CJT starting on or about Wednesday.
Cargojet says it common and variable voting shares will also now be treated as a single class for the purposes of takeover bid requirements and early warning reporting requirements.
It says the changes are intended to make investment by non-Canadians easier and improve the liquidity for the variable voting shares.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CJT)
The Canadian Press
