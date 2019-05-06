Loading articles...

3 injured, including police officer, in Brampton crash

Last Updated May 6, 2019 at 9:32 am EDT

Peel police investigate a multi-vehicle crash at Dixie Road and Williams Parkway in Brampton on May 6, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Three people, including a police officer, have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Williams Parkway just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Police said each of the victims suffered minor injuries.

Reports from the scene indicate at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have notified the Special Investigations Unit.

