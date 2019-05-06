Bausch Health reports Q1 loss, raises full-year financial guidance

LAVAL, Que. — Bausch Health Companies Inc. raised its guidance as it reported a first-quarter loss of US$52 million.

The Quebec-based drug company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 15 cents per share compared with a loss of $2.58 billion or $7.36 per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled nearly $2.02 billion for the first quarter of 2019, up from nearly $2 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

On an adjusted basis, Bausch Health says it earned $358 million in its most recent quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $312 million a year ago.

In its outlook, the company says now expects full-year revenue in a range between $8.35 billion and $8.55 billion, up from its earlier guidance for between $8.30 billion and $8.50 billion.

Bausch Health also says it now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amoritization for the full year to come in between $3.40 billion and $3.55 billion, up from its earlier guidance for between $3.35 billion and $3.50 billion.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BHC)

The Canadian Press