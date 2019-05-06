Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bausch Health reports Q1 loss, raises full-year financial guidance
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2019 7:28 am EDT
Bausch Health Companies Inc. raised its guidance as it reported a first-quarter loss of US$52 million. The headquarters of Bausch Health Solutions, formerly known as Valeant Inc., is seen in Laval, Que., Wednesday, February 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
LAVAL, Que. — Bausch Health Companies Inc. raised its guidance as it reported a first-quarter loss of US$52 million.
The Quebec-based drug company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 15 cents per share compared with a loss of $2.58 billion or $7.36 per share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled nearly $2.02 billion for the first quarter of 2019, up from nearly $2 billion in the first quarter of 2018.
On an adjusted basis, Bausch Health says it earned $358 million in its most recent quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $312 million a year ago.
In its outlook, the company says now expects full-year revenue in a range between $8.35 billion and $8.55 billion, up from its earlier guidance for between $8.30 billion and $8.50 billion.
Bausch Health also says it now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amoritization for the full year to come in between $3.40 billion and $3.55 billion, up from its earlier guidance for between $3.35 billion and $3.50 billion.