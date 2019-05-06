Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Axiata, Telenor in merger talks to create telecoms giant
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2019 5:34 am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s Axiata Group Berhad says it is in talks with Norway’s Telenor ASA to merge their Asian operations to create one of the world’s top telecommunications giants with some 300 million customers in nine countries.
Axiata said in a statement Monday that Telenor is expected to hold a 56.5 per cent stake and Axiata 43.5 per cent in the proposed “merger of equals.”
Both companies operate in Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Axiata also has a presence in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Cambodia and Indonesia. It says its Bangladesh operation would be excluded.
Annual sales for the merged company are estimated at $12 billion, with earnings of over $4.8 billion.
Axiata said the merged company could potentially be one of the world’s top five mobile infrastructure players.
The Associated Press
