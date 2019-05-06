Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Air Canada reports first-quarter profit, operating revenue climbs higher
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2019 6:25 am EDT
MONTREAL — Air Canada reported a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago as it saw its operating revenue rise nine per cent.
The airline says it earned $345 million or $1.26 per diluted share for its first quarter, compared with a loss of $203 million or 74 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.
Air Canada says the results included foreign exchange gains of $263 million in its most recent quarter compared with foreign exchange losses of $197 million in the first quarter of 2018.
On an adjusted basis, the airline says it earned $17 million or six cents per diluted share in the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $26 million or 10 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Operating revenue rose to $4.45 billion compared with $4.07 billion in the first three months of 2018.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 18 cents per share and revenue of nearly $4.39 billion for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Companies in this story: (TSX:AC.B)
The Canadian Press
