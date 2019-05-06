Loading articles...

2 men in hospital with gunshot wounds, link unclear

Last Updated May 6, 2019 at 11:55 pm EDT

Police are investigating after two men showed up at different hospitals with gunshot wounds on Monday night.

Their injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening.

Police were alerted to the situation around 10:35 p.m. and are trying to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Shortly thereafter, officers were alerted to the area of Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive in Rexdale where a car and house were found with bullet holes.

Police cannot confirm if the bullet holes are related to the two shootings.

An investigation is ongoing.

More to come

