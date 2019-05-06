2 men in hospital with gunshot wounds, link unclear

Police are investigating after two men showed up at different hospitals with gunshot wounds on Monday night.

Their injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening.

Police were alerted to the situation around 10:35 p.m. and are trying to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Shortly thereafter, officers were alerted to the area of Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive in Rexdale where a car and house were found with bullet holes.

Police cannot confirm if the bullet holes are related to the two shootings.

An investigation is ongoing.

