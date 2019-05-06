Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 dead in Mexico City shooting involving prominent columnist
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2019 7:35 pm EDT
Forensic investigators examine a vehicle after the bodyguard of prominent Mexican journalist of journalist HÃ©ctor de MauleÃ³n repelled an assault, in Mexico City, Monday, May 6, 2019. One man was killed in the attack and It was not immediately clear if de MauleÃ³n was targeted or if it was an attempted carjacking. (AP Photo/Peter Orsi)
MEXICO CITY — A man has been killed during an attack on a prominent Mexican journalist that was thwarted by the columnist’s bodyguard in an upscale Mexico City neighbourhood.
It was not immediately clear if columnist Héctor de Mauleón was targeted Monday or if it was an attempted carjacking on a tree-lined street in the Condesa district.
Mexico’s federal security agency condemned the incident, but officials have not released details on who was killed. An Associated Press journalist at the scene saw a body loaded into a forensic van.
De Mauleón is a columnist for the newspaper El Universal. He writes frequently about organized crime in the capital and has been outspoken about extortion rackets in Condesa.
In 2017, Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission condemned a chilling video threat against De Mauleón.
The Associated Press
