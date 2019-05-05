Woman arrested in theft from North York General Hospital

Toronto police have arrested a woman allegedly responsible for the theft of a vehicle from North York General hospital.

Police say the woman allegedly entered the staff locker area of North York General Hospital at 6:30 a.m. on April 4.

They say the woman removed several items, including a set of vehicle keys.

The woman then exited the hospital and was able to locate the vehicle using the keys, and drove away.

She also allegedly stole bank cards that were used in fraudulent transactions.

Melanie Beskorowany, 27, of Toronto has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, fraud and failure to comply with recognizance.

She is expected to appear in court on Sunday.

With files from The Canadian Press