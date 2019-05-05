Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman arrested in theft from North York General Hospital
by News Staff
Posted May 5, 2019 8:22 am EDT
Security camera images of a suspect sought in connection with thefts at two Toronto hospitals on April 4, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have arrested a woman allegedly responsible for the theft of a vehicle from North York General hospital.
Police say the woman allegedly entered the staff locker area of North York General Hospital at 6:30 a.m. on April 4.
They say the woman removed several items, including a set of vehicle keys.
The woman then exited the hospital and was able to locate the vehicle using the keys, and drove away.
She also allegedly stole bank cards that were used in fraudulent transactions.
Melanie Beskorowany, 27, of Toronto has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, fraud and failure to comply with recognizance.
She is expected to appear in court on Sunday.
With files from The Canadian Press
