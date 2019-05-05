Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN says it's accessed key wheat silos in Yemen's Hodeida
by The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 5:07 am EDT
CAIRO — The U.N. food agency says it has regained access to key grain storage silos in the conflict-ridden Yemeni port city of Hodeida for the first time since February.
World Food Program spokesman Herve Verhoosel says a technical team accessed the Red Sea mills facility Sunday, where some 51,000 metric tons of wheat — enough to feed 3.7 million people for a month — had been in storage when the site was rendered inaccessible in September.
Access was blocked by Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, who prevented the World Food Program from crossing a front line into the government-controlled area where the silos are located.
Forces loyal to the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government have fought a four-year war against the Houthis that has left millions on the brink of famine.
The Associated Press
