Two injured in downtown stabbing

One person has been taken to a trauma centre suffering from serious injuries following a double stabbing in the Fashion District.

Police say they were called to the area of Spadian Avenue and Richmond Street just before 6 p.m. following reports a man had been stabbed.

When officers arrived they discovered two victims – one inside a streetcar and the other outside – both suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics say one person was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries while the second victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No word on the age or gender of the victims.

Police say they managed to recover a weapon at the scene. They are searching for a black male, 6-foot-2 with a thin build and curly hair in a ponytail.