Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Turkey: Election fraud suspects accused of extremist ties
by The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 10:10 am EDT
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s official news agency says an investigation of local election fraud in Istanbul found 43 suspects had alleged links to the network of a Muslim cleric that the government considers a terrorist organization.
Anadolu Agency reported Sunday that 41 of the people prosecutors investigated had deposited money in private Bank Asya and two allegedly used an encrypted messaging application.
Turkish courts have treated both as evidence of links to cleric Fethullah Gulen, who the government blames for a failed coup.
More than 100 people are under investigation.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party are demanding to have the results of the Istanbul mayoral race annulled over alleged irregularities. An opposition candidate won narrowly.
Turkey’s top electoral body is expected to consider Monday whether to repeat the election.