Transportation Safety Board deploys team to fatal plane crash in Smithers, B.C.
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2019 2:21 pm EDT
SMITHERS, B.C. — The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to the site of a fatal small plane crash in northern British Columbia.
The Cessna 182 went down Saturday about 100 kilometres northeast of Smithers.
RCMP confirmed it was a fatal crash, but have not released any more details including how many people were aboard.
The plane, which is capable of carrying four people, sent out a transmission from its emergency locator Saturday morning, prompting a search by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.
When the site was found, a rescue technician was lowered by cable from a helicopter to check for survivors and the operation was then turned over to police.
A statement from the Transportation Safety Board says its investigators will go to the site to gather information and assess the crash.
The Canadian Press
