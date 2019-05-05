Transportation Safety Board deploys team to fatal plane crash in Smithers, B.C.

SMITHERS, B.C. — The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to the site of a fatal small plane crash in northern British Columbia.

The Cessna 182 went down Saturday about 100 kilometres northeast of Smithers.

RCMP confirmed it was a fatal crash, but have not released any more details including how many people were aboard.

The plane, which is capable of carrying four people, sent out a transmission from its emergency locator Saturday morning, prompting a search by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

When the site was found, a rescue technician was lowered by cable from a helicopter to check for survivors and the operation was then turned over to police.

A statement from the Transportation Safety Board says its investigators will go to the site to gather information and assess the crash.

The Canadian Press