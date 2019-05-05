Tokyo Smoke set to open its doors on Monday

Torontonians will soon have a fourth option when it comes to purchasing marijuana legally in the city.

Tokyo Smoke says it is ready to open for business Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Colin Campbell, one of the five lottery license winners from Toronto, partnered with Tokyo Smoke – which already operates cannabis outlets in Calgary and Manitoba – to set up shop in the old HMV building near Yonge-Dundas Square.

They will join Hunny Pot Cannabis Co., Nova Cannabis and Ameri which have already begun selling legal weed in their shops.

There is no word yet on when Canna Cabana Toronto, the fifth and final store granted a license to operate in Toronto, will open. According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s website a retail operator license has been issued and the public notice period has ended when it comes to their retail store authorization.

The government chose 25 retailers through a lottery to open the province’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis stores on April 1, but fewer than half met the deadline.

According to the AGCO, seven of the licencees have already forfeited their entire $50,000 letter of credit for failing to meet the opening deadline.

Related stories:

Video: Legal pot shops slow to open

More penalties for Ontario cannabis retailers who failed to open by deadline

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report