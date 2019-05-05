Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sudan protester dies after clashes at Darfur sit-in
by The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 8:20 am EDT
KHARTOUM, Sudan — A Sudanese protester has died after being shot during clashes with security forces at a sit-in in the western Darfur region.
The Sudan Doctors Committee, one of the groups behind nationwide protests that drove President Omar al-Bashir from power last month, says Saad Mohammed Ahmed, 18, was shot Saturday when security forces tried to forcibly disperse a sit-in outside a military facility in Nyala. He died Sunday.
Maj. Gen. Hashim Mahmoud, the governor of south Darfur province, says around 5,000 people marched to the facility from a nearby displaced persons camp, and that security forces used tear gas to try and disperse them.
The government launched a scorched-earth campaign in response to an insurgency in Darfur in the early 2000s. The conflict killed some 300,000 people and displaced 2.7 million.
The Associated Press
