SKorea says NKorea tested 'new tactical guided weapon.

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea has fired an unidentified short-range missile from its eastern coast. The firing Saturday, May 4, comes amid a diplomatic breakdown that has followed the failed summit earlier this year between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the North's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal that can target the U.S. mainland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired a “new tactical guided weapon” during live-fire drills on Saturday, but did not confirm whether it was a ballistic missile.
The statement by Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Sunday came hours after North Korean state media showed leader Kim Jong Un observing drills of long-range multiple rocket launchers and what appeared to be a short-range missile fired from a launch vehicle.
The JCS says the North also fired 240 millimeter- and 300 millimeter-calibre multiple rocket launchers from a site near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan and that various projectiles flew from 70 to 240 kilometres (44 to 149 miles) before splashing into the sea.